MFA Boston Appoints New Curatorial Assistants

The Museum of Fine Arts (MFA), Boston, has hired Debra Lennard and Marina Tyquiengco as curatorial assistants in its department of contemporary art. Lennard is a Ph.D. candidate at the Graduate Center at the City University of New York. She previously served as a curatorial assistant at Hayward Gallery in London and as an Andrew W. Mellon Curatorial Fellow at the the Graduate Center’s James Gallery, where she organized the exhibition “Notes on Solidarity: Tricontinentalism in Print” last fall.

Tyquiengco is a CHamoru scholar of global Indigenous art who specializes in Native American art and Aboriginal Australian art. She is a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Pittsburgh and was recently awarded an Andrew W. Mellon Predoctoral Fellowship. She has worked as a visiting instructor at Brown University and as an educational administrative assistant at Workhouse Arts Center in Virginia. Tyquiengco will take up her post on March 16; Lennard began her tenure at the museum at the end of January.

“I could not be more excited about Debra and Marina joining our team at this important moment,” said Reto Thüring, chair of the Department of Contemporary Art. “As we celebrate the MFA’s 150th anniversary, we look forward to the crucial role that contemporary art will play in the Museum’s programming, collection building and community outreach efforts.”

