MFA Boston Names Reto Thüring Chair of Contemporary Art

The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, has appointed Reto Thüring as its new chair of contemporary art and curator of modern art. Thüring joins the MFA from the Cleveland Museum of Art, where he currently leads the contemporary and modern art program. He will assume his new role on September 10.

“Reto’s leadership comes at a moment when contemporary art has a special role to play in the life of the MFA,” director Matthew Teitelbaum said. “As we seek to further explore the links between the past and the present, and reflect the urgent issues of artists in our community and beyond, we welcome Reto’s commitment to how objects in dialogue with ideas can animate and create communities.”

During his tenure at the Cleveland Museum of Art, Thüring was responsible for overseeing its contemporary collection and exhibitions programming both at the museum and at the Transformer Station, an arts space owned by the Bidwell Foundation in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood. Among the exhibitions Thüring curated while at the institution are solo shows of work by Albert Oehlen, Kara Walker, Dan Graham, and Julia Wachtel. Previously, the Swiss native worked as an independent curator, art critic, and editor.