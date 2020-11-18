Michael Hall Named Artistic and Executive Director of New York’s Art Students League

The Arts Student League announced today that Michael Hall will become its new artistic and executive artistic director.

Hall succeeds Michael Rips, who after three years departed the Manhattan-based art school this June, and arrives at the nonprofit from Art Basel, where since 2015 he has served as global head of operations and logistics, and which has, due to the pandemic, canceled its 2020 Swiss, Miami, and Hong Kong editions, with the latter’s 2021 event already postponed from March to May.

As with Art Basel, which quickly pivoted to digital showrooms, in March the 146-year-old Arts Student League shifted online, where the institution says it’s been able to attract a more international student body. “Being able to join the League at this unprecedented time in our history fills me with so much energy,” Hall said in a statement. “For a nation that is hurting and asking for change, art is not only a salve for turbulent times but a force for social transformation.”

In addition to leading production at Art Basel, Hall has helmed The Armory Show and worked at Hauser & Wirth in New York, and is also a practicing artist with a degree from Mason Gross School of the Arts.

“As we move toward our 150th anniversary with digitizing our class offerings and vast art collection—along with many other projects in the works—Mr. Hall is extremely well-suited to be the newest leading member of The League community,” board president Robin Frank said.

Hall echoed Frank’s confidence in the school’s online future. “Now that the League has successfully taken the leap into digital, the possibilities are limitless,” he said.

ALL IMAGES