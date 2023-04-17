Michelle Cotton to Lead Kunsthalle Wien

The Kunsthalle Wien has announced British curator Michelle Cotton as its next director. Cotton, who is currently programming director at the Musée d’Art Moderne Grand-Duc Jean, Luxembourg, will assume her new role in summer 2024. She will take the reins from Ivet Ćurlin, Nataša Ilić, and Sabina Sabolović. The trio, who together with Ana Dević form the Zagreb, Croatia–based curatorial collective What, How & for Whom (WHW), assumed leadership of the organization in 2019 but were forced out earlier this year after the city government declined their reapplication for the post.

“I am delighted to have found an internationally renowned curator for the Kunsthalle Wien in Michelle Cotton. With her work to date, she has demonstrated far-sightedness and intuition, in regard to both virulent socio-political issues and artists* who, with great commitment, reflect our shifting times in the mirror of art," said Veronica Kaup-Hasler, Vienna's city councilor for culture, in a statement.

The Preston, England–born Cotton previously led the Bonner Kunstverein in Bonn, Germany, from 2015 to 2019. Before that, she was chief curator at contemporary art center Firstsite in Colchester, England, from 2010 to 2015. Earlier roles include those of curator at the Norwich Gallery, adnd program manager at S1 Artspace, Sheffield, and Cubitt, London. Cotton holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from King’s College London and a postgraduate degree in art history at the Courtauld Institute of Arts.

Cotton was chosen from among thirty-seven applicants in a second-round selection. The first round comprised twenty applicants, including WHW, whose ouster prompted the resignation of a KHW board member, as well as criticism from the Vienna arts community. The city contended that the first-round applicants “didn’t meet the criteria.”

“[The] KHW team not only faced the pandemic but also a major organizational restructuring on all levels, including a decision to make KHW part of newly established Stadt Wien Kunst holding,” wrote Sabolović in a Facebook post at the time. “To this day, our inadequacies have never been explained to us, media or public in a way we understand.”

