Michelle Kuo Appointed Curator of Painting and Sculpture at MoMA

The Museum of Modern Art in New York announced today that Michelle Kuo has been appointed Marlene Hess Curator of Painting and Sculpture. She will take up the post on April 2. “It is incredibly exciting to have the opportunity to collaborate with MoMA’s exceptional team and help shape how we view modern and contemporary art,” said Kuo. “I hope to contribute to furthering our understanding of who sees culture and who makes it—and to open up the histories we tell, the ideas we advance, and the forms we create.”

Kuo, who will receive her Ph.D. in the history of art and architecture from Harvard University this May, joins MoMA following a seven-year tenure as editor in chief of Artforum, from which she resigned October 18, 2017. She contributed numerous articles and was responsible for the magazine’s fiftieth anniversary issue as well as special issues devoted to topics such as “The Ab-Ex Effect” (Summer 2011) and “The Politics of Everyday Life” (Summer 2017). Her dissertation focuses on Experiments in Art and Technology (E.A.T.), an intermedia organization founded in 1967 that brought artists and engineers together to create new projects.

“I’m delighted to welcome Michelle to the curatorial team at MoMA,” said Ann Temkin, the chief curator in the department of painting and sculpture. “She will bring her wide-ranging experience and fresh perspective to the museum at an important moment of new thinking and initiatives. Moving from the space of a magazine to that of a museum, her outstanding record as an editor, writer, and scholar will serve her well as she joins us in developing the collection and organizing exhibitions in both the historical and contemporary fields.”