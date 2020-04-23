Mike Kelley Foundation Awards $400,000 to Nine Los Angeles Organizations

The Mike Kelley Foundation for the Arts has named the 2020 recipients of its Artist Project Grants, which support Los Angeles artists and nonprofit institutions that undertake “compelling, inventive, and risk-taking work in any medium, particularly projects that have proven difficult to develop or fund.” The foundation will relax the usual grant restricitions because of the pandemic and has also announced that it will back the new Artist Relief initiative, which was formed by a coalition of arts funders to provide immediate relief for artists affected by Covid-19.

“Every year it is a tremendous honor to support the vital work of artists and arts organizations in Los Angeles,” said Mary Clare Stevens, executive director of the foundation. “In the midst of a global crisis that is putting an unprecedented strain on our cultural community, grantmaking in the arts has a heightened sense of urgency. While our grants in the past have primarily supported project-related expenses, this year, we will be more flexible.”

This year’s recipients include Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions (LACE), which is organizing an exhibition that grapples with the violence generated from physical and conceptual borders and the severe immigration policies between Mexico and the United States, and Human Resources LA, which will invite artists to respond to the contributions of sound art pioneer Maryanne Amacher through a series of public programs.

The grantees were selected through a competitive application process by an independent panel comprising Rita Gonzalez, curator and head of the contemporary art department at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art; Tim Griffin, executive director and chief curator of The Kitchen; Los Angeles–based artists Asher Hartman and Martine Syms; and Eungie Joo, curator of contemporary art at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

“We are grateful to be able to offer assistance to creative endeavors that will need it in the months to come,” said Stevens. “The foundation’s 2021 grant cycle will be open for application in June. To help us in the development of next year’s guidelines, we are in discussion with the arts community to assess their needs and how the foundation can best address them in this disruptive environment.”

The 2020 grantees are as follows:

Armory Center for the Arts

California Institute of the Arts/REDCAT (Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater)

Fulcrum Arts/homeLA

Human Resources LA

Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions (LACE)

Los Angeles Filmforum

Pieter

Vincent Price Art Museum

Visual Communications Media

