Minneapolis Institute of Art Names Katherine Crawford Luber Director

Katherine Crawford Luber, the director of the San Antonio Museum of Art, has been hired to lead the Minneapolis Institute of Art (MIA). She succeeds Kaywin Feldman, who departed MIA in March 2019 to become the director of the Smithsonian’s National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, and will begin overseeing the museum’s renowned encyclopedic collection and 250-person staff on January 2020.

“With Dr. Luber, we have selected an exceptional leader to be the twelfth director of the Minneapolis Institute of Art,” said David Wilson, chair of MIA’s board of trustees. “Mia is entering a period of transformation as we embark on an ambitious campus rejuvenation and double down on our inclusion, equity, and diversity initiatives to ensure our outstanding art collections and ambitious exhibitions and education programs serve every community. Katie possesses the curatorial and management experience we sought in a leader. She has an authentic, passionate vision for how art can engage, educate, and delight us all.”

During her tenure at the San Antonio Museum of Art, which she joined in 2011, Luber helped raise the museum’s profile; doubled its annual attendance; increased the number of its members; grew its holdings of African American art; and oversaw fundraising efforts that led to more than $42 million in gifts. Under her leadership, the institution also partnered with local public schools to support Latinx communities and increase their access to the arts and developed a program for Trinity University undergraduate students interested in careers at art museums.

Over the years, Luber has also served as the curator of Northern Renaissance and baroque paintings at the Philadelphia Museum of Art for about a decade, worked as a research associate at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and built a successful start-up company, Seasoned Palate, which she sold. “Throughout my career, I have demonstrated the importance and power of art to impact people and communities,” Luber said. “I am now looking forward to getting to know the diverse communities of the Twin Cities, and to bring my experiences to bear to ensure that Mia continues to be an art museum in which everyone can both learn about diverse cultures as well as see and engage with their own history.”

