Miracle Workers Collective to Represent Finland at 2019 Venice Biennale

Frame Contemporary Art Finland has announced that the Miracle Workers Collective (MWC) will represent the country in the Fifty-Eighth Venice Biennale, kicking off in May of next year. Comprising artists, filmmakers, writers, performers, and intellectuals, the group includes as its founding members curators Bonaventure Soh Bejeng Ndikung, Giovanna Esposito Yussif, and Christopher Wessels; artist and activist Outi Pieski; and spatial designer Lorenzo Sandoval.

Ndikung, the curator at large of Documenta 14, said that MWC will reimagine the pavilion as “a space of encounters and discourses, a space of negotiation and reconciliation, a space for frictions and rehabilitation, a space in which aesthetics and ethics co-exist.”

According to their proposal, the group will showcase “the performative, discursive, filmic and sonic arm of MWC,” which “will manifest itself as a series of punctuated iterations” by writer Maryan Abdulkarim, writer and filmmaker Khadar Ahmed, choreographer Sonya Lindfors, artist and musician Leena Pukki, artist and activist Martta Tuomaala, and storyteller Suvi West, among others.

Chaired by Frame director Raija Koli, the five-member jury that selected the collective consisted of Sabine Breitwieser, director of the Museum der Moderne Salzburg; independent curator Natasha Ginwala; artist Terike Haapoja; and Maija Tanninen-Mattila, director of the Helsinki Art Museum.