Miranda Lash Named Artistic Director of Prospect.6, New Orleans

Miranda Lash will serve as the artistic director for the sixth iteration of the New Orleans triennial Prospect, scheduled to take place in fall 2024. Lash is currently Ellen Bruss Senior Curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Denver (MCA Denver). Her appointment as leader of Prospect.6 marks a return to New Orleans for Lash, who was the founding curator of modern and contemporary art at the New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA).

“I am greatly looking forward to returning to New Orleans for Prospect.6. In many ways this is a homecoming, as New Orleans’ traditions, themes and artists have always influenced my practice,” said Lash. “I find myself continuously returning to the lessons and inspiration given to me by this special place on a daily basis, and am thrilled to collaborate with artists and facilitate international artistic dialogues in a city I care for so deeply.”

Lash has been at MCA Denver since 2020, and while at the institution has organized exhibitions of work by artists including Jason Moran and Eamon Ore-Giron. From 2014 to 2020, Lash was curator of contemporary art at the Speed Art Museum in Louisville, Kentucky, where she put together shows by artists including Keltie Ferris and Yinka Shonibare CBE. She arrived there from NOMA, where she had been founding curator since 2008. In this capacity, she oversaw more than twenty exhibitions, including Rashaad Newsome’s first solo show in Louisiana; an exhibition of New Orleans multimedia artists and musicians Quintron and Miss Pussycat; and the traveling retrospective “Mel Chin: Rematch.” With Trevor Schoonmaker in 2016, she cocurated the traveling exhibition “Southern Accent: Seeking the American South in Contemporary Art.” She holds a BA in the history of art and architecture from Harvard University and an MA in art history from Williams College.

“Miranda will bring extensive knowledge of both our city and organization to the next Prospect,” said Nick Stillman, executive director of Prospect New Orleans. “We are honored to collaborate with her as her curatorial vision comes to fruition over the next two years.”

