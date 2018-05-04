Mississippi Museum of Art Announces New Acquisitions

The Mississippi Museum of Art has added several new works to its permanent collection. Among the acquisitions are pieces by Benny Andrews, McArthur Binion, Jeffrey Gibson, Titus Kaphar, Glenn Ligon, Deborah Luster, Noah Saterstrom, Toyin Ojih Odutola, and Hank Willis Thomas.

Andrews’s Mississippi River Bank, 2005; Gibson’s Sharecropper, 2015; Binion’s DNA: Black Painting: IV, 2015; and Saterstrom’s Road to Shubuta, 2016, are currently on view in “Picturing Mississippi, 1817–2017: Land of Plenty, Pain, and Promise” through July 8. Thomas’s Flying Geese, 2012, is also on view through July 8, in the William B. and Isabel R. McCarty Foundation Gallery.

“The common denominator in my work is framing and context,” Thomas said in 2016. “Whoever is holding the frame gets to create the context—for history, for the way we see ourselves, for the way we see the world, for the way we see others.”

These acquisitions were made possible through the support of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, which is funding a new initiative at the museum, called the Center for Art and Public Exchange. This initiative aims to use original artworks, exhibitions, programs, and engagements with artists to increase understanding and inspire new narratives in contemporary Mississippi.

“It is not enough for museums to simply recognize societal inequities and gaps in representation,” said Julian Rankin, managing director of the museum’s Center for Art and Public Exchange. “Acquiring thought-provoking artworks, employing them in accessible and innovative programming, and involving communities in the thinking and decision-making of the institution are all components of what responsible museum stewardship looks like in contemporary life.”