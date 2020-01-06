MIT List Visual Arts Center Appoints Natalie Bell Curator

The MIT List Visual Arts Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts, announced today that Natalie Bell has been named its next curator of exhibitions. She comes to the institution from the New Museum of Contemporary Art in New York, where she has worked as an assistant and associate curator since 2013. Bell will take up her new post on January 15.

During her tenure at the museum, Bell curated solo exhibitions by Anna Boghiguian, Marguerite Humeau, Hiwa K, and Lubaina Himid as well as large-scale group exhibitions such as “The Keeper” (2016), “Trigger: Gender as a Tool and a Weapon” (2017), and, most recently, “The Warmth of Other Suns” (2019).

Prior to joining the New Museum, Bell served as an assistant to the curator of the fifty-fifth edition of the Venice Biennale, “The Encyclopedic Palace.” “I’ve long admired the List Center as a laboratory for art and ideas,” Bell said, “and MIT’s concentration of wildly intelligent, creative, and innovative people is a dream community to think and work alongside. I’m deeply excited to build on the List’s extraordinary history and to continue to advance its mission through a commitment to experimentation and risk-taking in the arts.”

Commenting on the appointment, Paul C. Ha, the director of the List Center, said: “Natalie brings a strong, fresh, and international curatorial perspective to our programming efforts. We look forward to her leadership role in introducing new and exciting exhibition projects to our diverse audiences. Her vision fits in perfectly with the List Center’s mission to expand our reputation as a strong supporter of artists at decisive points in their careers.”

