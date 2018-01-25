MoCA Los Angeles Appoints Bryan Barcena as Assistant Curator and Manager of Publications

The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, has named Bryan Barcena as its new assistant curator and manager of publications. Since his appointment as research assistant for Latin American art in 2015, Barcena has served as a cocurator on “Anna Maria Maiolino” (2017), the museum’s contribution to the Getty Foundation’s initiative Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA, and “Adrián Villar Rojas: The Theater of Disappearance. From 2013 to 2016,” which will be on view through May 13.

Prior to joining the institution, Barcena was a curatorial assistant at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston, where he was part of the team that organized “Leap Before You Look: Black Mountain College 1933–1957” (2015), for which he contributed a variety of essays to the catalogue and co-organized a series of public programs. He served as curatorial assistant on exhibitions of Liz Deschenes, Mona Hatoum, and Jim Hodges, among other artists.

Commenting on Barcena’s appointment, MoCA chief curator Helen Molesworth said that his “work on the Anna Maria Maiolino and Adrián Villar Rojas exhibitions was essential to their success. His engagement with artists of his generation is sharp and concise, and his overall knowledge of post–World War II Latin American art is a huge resource for MoCA.”