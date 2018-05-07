MOCA Toronto to Open Its New Building in September

The Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto has announced that, following a number of delays due to construction, its new 55,000-square-foot home—the refurbished Tower Automotive building in the city’s Davenport neighborhood—will open on September 22. In support of its new program, the Province of Ontario will contribute $3.87 million to the institution for the 2018–19 fiscal year.

The revitalized building, which had been empty since 2006, will also house twenty artist studios. The museum partnered with Akin, a Toronto-based organization dedicated to providing affordable space for artists, which will facilitate the rental of the fourth-floor workspaces.

“We are grateful that the Ontario government is aligned with our vision of the new Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto,” executive director and CEO Heidi Reitmaier said. “MOCA will be a responsive and welcoming place, where we will strengthen the community, engage with visitors, and nurture interdisciplinary artistic practice.”

“BELIEVE,” a group show featuring work by sixteen artists, including Jeneen Frei Njootli, Barbara Kruger, and Awol Erizku, as well as pieces commissioned by artists such as Andreas Angelidakis, will inaugurate the space.