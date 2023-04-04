MOCAD Names Jova Lynne as Inaugural Artistic Director

The Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MOCAD) has announced Jova Lynne as its first artistic director, as first reported by Detroit news outlet DBusiness. Lynn arrived to the museum in 2017 as a Ford Foundation curatorial fellow before rising to become Susan Hillberry Senior Curator in 2019. She will step into her new role April 3. As artistic director, she will work alongside chief operating officer Marie Madison-Patton: Lynne will helm the curatorial team, overseeing exhibition programming, while Madison-Patton will take charge of operations and development.

“Detroit is a city that is close to my heart and has played an integral role in my growth as a curator and artist,” said Lynne.

The New York–born Lynne holds a BA in video art and education from Hampshire College and an MFA in photography from Cranbrook Academy of Art. Before coming to MOCAD, Lynne worked at the Museum of Moving Image in Queens, New York, and at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco, California. She is a cofounder of both the FLEX COLLECTIVE and Bulk Space Artist Residency. Lynne was one of three Black curators who departed in the spring of 2020 in protest of the actions of then-director Elysa Borowy-Reeder. After Borowy-Reeder was terminated following an investigation into her behavior, Lynne returned to the institution in fall 2020. In early 2022, she left to become director of Temple Contemporary, the gallery affiliated with Philadelphia’s Tyler School of Contemporary Art and Architecture.

