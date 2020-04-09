MoMA Board Chair Leon Black Donates $10 Million to Hospital Workers

Leon D. Black, the board chair of the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York, and his wife, Debra Black, have pledged to donate $20 million to help healthcare professionals across New York City who are risking their lives combating the coronavirus—the city has more than 80,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The Blacks gave an initial $10 million to launch a new city-led initiative called NYC Healthcare Heroes, which will provide at least 300,000 packages of food and household cleaning and personal care products to hospital workers. In addition, they have also promised to match up to an $10 million in donations to the program.

Aramark and the American Red Cross are also partnering with the city to help realize the initiative. The organizations will coordinate to distribute the packages to hospital staff and volunteers as they head home to their families at the end of their shifts. Among the items included in the packages are energy drinks, food items (such as pasta, canned soup, and nutrition bars), disinfectant, hand lotion, toilet paper, toothpaste, sanitizers, vitamins, and Tylenol.

“This virus is pushing the limits of our hospital system, but it is also showing the extraordinary kindness and resilience of the brave healthcare workers who make it run,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said when he announced the initiative on Tuesday. “We will never be able to repay our debt of gratitude to them, but on behalf of 8.6 million New Yorkers, I thank the Black Family and Aramark for joining together with Robin Hood and the American Red Cross to support our heroic hospital staff and healthcare professionals.”

Debra and Leon Black said in a statement, “The selfless medical professionals and hospital staff combatting this public health crisis, especially those working tirelessly at the epicenter of the outbreak in New York City, need our support now more than ever. As lifelong and proud New Yorkers, we are honored to do our part to recognize, help and thank our healthcare heroes and their loved ones.”

Leon Black is an American investor, collector, and philanthropist. While Black has made several large gifts to MoMA over the years—including a $40 million donation in 2018 which went toward the creation of the Debra and Leon Black Family Film Center in the institution’s Lauder building—he has also been criticized by artists and activists over his role as cofounder, chairman, and CEO of Apollo Global Management. The private equity behemoth owns Constellis Holdings, formerly the defense contractor Blackwater, which is notorious for its involvement in the shooting of unarmed Iraqi civilians in Nisour Square, Baghdad, in 2007. In recent months, activists have attempted to draw attention to controversial investments made by museum trustees and have called for MoMA and Black to part ways.

