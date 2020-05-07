MoMA Cuts Budget by $45M, Shrinks Operations for Foreseeable Future

Less than a year after the Museum of Modern Art in New York unveiled its $450 million expansion—creating 47,000 square feet of gallery space and presenting more of its vast collection than ever before—the institution is preparing for a new reality, one with Covid-19. According to a report by Bloomberg, when MoMA begins welcoming visitors again it will have a slimmed-down staff and exhibition program, and a budget that was slashed by $45 million.

On a Zoom call with other industry professionals that was reviewed by Bloomberg, director Glenn Lowry outlined the steps MoMA would take to survive the pandemic and ensure visitor safety once people return to its galleries. The museum was expecting to have $180 million to spend in the 2021 fiscal year; instead, it will only have $135 million. Management was forced to reduce MoMA’s exhibition budget by $8 million and chop its publications budget in half.

To cut expenses, the institution plans to operate with 17 percent fewer employees. In order to get the staff count down to eight-hundred people, MoMA eliminated sixty open positions and is offering voluntary retirement packages. It also laid off all eighty-five of its freelance educators last month. “We will learn to be a much smaller institution,” Lowry said.

Lowry said he couldn’t predict the month in which MoMA will reopen its doors, although he believes it will be sometime between July and September. When visitors do come back, they will find that MoMA has been overhauled again. Prioritizing guests’ safety, the institution is considering capping visitors and implementing timed-entries. To ensure a “contactless” experience, it is even discussing the appropriate amount of space to leave between artworks in order to prevent crowding.

Since MoMA has an endowment of $1.2 billion, Lowry was confident that the museum will recover from the current crisis. But he expressed his concern for smaller institutions with little or no endowments, including MoMA’s sister institution MoMA PS1 in Long Island City, which has furloughed nearly 75 percent of its staff. “It’s going to be a very long hard road for them,” Lowry said. “We’re going to make sure they survive,” he added; but, “if they do survive, they will survive in such a meager state that you’ll have to make a very complicated argument that they’re still serving their community. That’s just my anxiety.”

ALL IMAGES