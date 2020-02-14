MoMA Names Clément Chéroux Chief Photography Curator

The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York announced today that Clément Chéroux will join the institution as its next chief curator of photography. He will be responsible for the Department of Photography’s collection of 30,000 works and will be charged with guiding its installations, acquisitions, exhibitions, publications, and loan programs. Chéroux succeeds Quentin Bajac, who stepped down to become director of the Jeu de Paume in Paris after a five-year tenure, and will take up the post in June.

Chéroux is currently the senior curator of the Pritzker Center for Photography at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMoMA), where he has organized exhibitions including “Don’t! Photography and the Art of Mistakes” (2019); “snap + share. Transmitting photographs from mail art to social networks” (2019); “Louis Stettner. Traveling light” (2018); “Johannes Brus” (2018); and “Carolyn Drake, Wild Pigeon” (2018). Previously, Chéroux worked in the Department of Photography at the Centre Pompidou in Paris. He joined the museum as a curator and held the position of chief curator from 2013 to 2016. He has also served as executive editor of the magazine Études Photographiques, published by the Société Française de Photographie, and as a lecturer at the Universities of Paris I, Paris VIII, and Lausanne.

“After an extensive and international search, we’re thrilled to welcome Clément as the new chief curator of photography,” said Glenn D. Lowry, director of MoMA. “Clément’s outstanding success and reputation as a gifted leader, curator, scholar, and collaborator is matched by his deep passion for and knowledge of the diversity of modern and contemporary photography practice.”

Commenting on his new role, Chéroux said: “It was a pleasure to work at SFMoMA for three years and to have the support of a fantastic Bay Area photo community. I am very excited to be part of the energy of the new MoMA and to work with the team and collection to develop great projects.”

