MoMA Names Sarah Suzuki Associate Director, Three Other Leadership Appointees

The Museum of Modern Art, New York, has announced four new appointees to top positions across departments. Sarah Suzuki has taken on the role of associate director; Beverly Morgan-Welch has been named senior deputy director of external affairs; Christy Thompson is the museum’s new senior deputy director of exhibitions and collections; and Nisa Mackie has been appointed the Edward John Noble Foundation Deputy Director of Learning and Audience Engagement. The four women have already stepped into their roles.

Suzuki has been with MoMA for twenty-three years, having joined the institution as a research assistant 1998. She subsequently worked as a curator and then oversaw the museum’s expansion project, completed in 2019, before assuming the role of deputy director for curatorial affairs. As associate director, she will act as liaison between senior administration and MoMA’s curatorial departments, and will lead the curatorial affairs division.

Morgan-Welch, a past assistant dean of Amherst College and former director of development at the Wadsworth Atheneum, has for the past six years served as associate director for external affairs for the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of African American History and Culture. She brings decades of experience to bear in her new role, which encompasses oversight of MoMA’s outreach strategy and all programs involving fundraising and sponsorship, membership, affiliate programs, special events, marketing, communications, and graphic design.

Thompson, herself an artist, was chief of exhibitions, collections and conservation at MoMA from 2015 to 2021. Previously, she held high-level positions at the Art Gallery of Ontario and at the Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery, both in Toronto. As senior deputy director of exhibitions, she is in charge of scheduling and production of MoMA’s displays and exhibitions and is responsible for overseeing the maintenance and storage of the museum’s collections and handles the related movements of artwork.

Mackie previously served in multiple roles at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, including those of director and curator of education and public programs and, later, head of public engagement, learning, and impact. Before arriving at the Walker, she helmed the Biennale of Sydney’s education and public programs. Mackie is charged with leading her teams to reimagine museum learning and audience engagement.

