MoMA PS1 Unveils Artist List for 2021 Greater New York Exhibition

Having been forced last year by the Covid-19 crisis to delay the fifth edition of its regional quinquennial survey Greater New York, MoMA PS1 has announced that the exhibition will open October 7 and run through April 18, 2022. Featuring forty-seven artists and collectives, the show will take as its theme artistic networks in New York, and will feature works belonging to two seemingly very different categories: documentary and Surrealism. Those taking part in this iteration represent a wide swath of intergenerational New York, ranging from up-and-comers to established, well-known artists, their ages spanning from twenty-nine to ninety-three. Among the participants are the fashion-and-furniture-inspired sculptural installation artist Kayode Ojo, the language-focused duo Shanzhai Lyric, and the groundbreaking free-jazz percussionist and polymath Milford Graves, who died earlier this year.

Alongside the Whitney Biennial and the New Museum Triennial, which is also slated to open in October, Greater New York is considered to be one of the top recurring exhibitions in New York. The show has been in the works for over a year, with the curatorial team of Kate Fowle, Inés Katzenstein, Ruba Katrib, and Seruibiri Moses having been announced in December 2019. “After what could be described as an uncompromisingly transformative year socially, politically, and personally, we continue to be in a powerfully transitional moment in New York,” said Fowle, PS1’s director, in a statement. “This edition of Greater New York is a hard-hitting, intense show that foregrounds the resilience of the city, while channeling our collective need to reconnect and reflect. It honors the endurance and tenacity of artists to speak to the urgencies of their time.”

The complete list of participating artists is below.

