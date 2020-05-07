Mónica Ramírez-Montagut to Lead Michigan State’s Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum

Michigan State University has named Mónica Ramírez-Montagut the new director of the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum (MSU Broad). Ramírez-Montagut comes to the institution from the Newcomb Art Museum at Tulane University in New Orleans, where she developed an exhibition program focused on issues relevant to the community, presenting shows such as “Per(Sister): Incarcerated Women of Louisiana.” A trained architect, Ramírez-Montagut served as senior curator at the San Jose Museum of Art prior to helming Newcomb.

“I am thrilled to join the talented team of the MSU Broad and continue to offer extraordinary contemporary art exhibitions and programs while simultaneously exploring ways in which to address critical social issues impacting our communities,” Ramírez-Montagut said in a statement. “As a dynamic university museum, MSU Broad is uniquely poised to develop interdisciplinary collaborations and community participation into powerful stakeholder formula for furthering the field of art while moving the needle towards social justice.”

Commenting on the appointment, MSU president Samuel L. Stanley Jr. said, “Her wealth of experience in arts and culture will be a driving force in furthering the mission of the museum to be both a teaching institution and cultural hub for our community.” She will take up the post on July 1.

ALL IMAGES