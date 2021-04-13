Montreal Museum of Fine Arts Appoints Eunice Bélidor as Curator

Eunice Bélidor has been named the Gail and Stephen A. Jarislowsky Curator of Quebec and Canadian contemporary art (1945 to today) at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, becoming the institution’s first full-time Black curator since it was founded 161 years ago.

“Her experience coupled with her interest in stimulating dialogue and in focusing on themes and discourses that are too often marginalized make her a tremendous asset for the MMFA,” said Mary-Dailey Desmarais, the museum’s chief curator, in a statement.

The Montreal native, a talented curator, critic, and researcher, spoke succinctly of her hiring by MMFA, the country’s oldest and most popular museum. “This is something that happens in all the institutions I go through,” she told the Montreal Gazette. “Wherever I have been hired before, it always sends that message [of change], because I’m usually the first Black person holding that position.”

Bélidor—who holds a BA in art history from Concordia University and an MA in art history and visual culture from York University—previously served as director of Concordia’s FOFA Gallery and before that worked at the artist-run center Articule, in Montreal, and at the Power Plant in Toronto. Her recent projects include the online “IGNITION 16” (2020), organized with Michèle Tériault for Concordia’s Leonard & Bina Ellen Gallery; “Over My Black Body,” which she cocurated with Anaïs Castro in 2018 and which traveled from Berlin to Montreal’s Galerie de l’UQAM the following year; and “Code: Body,” which she presented in 2018 at Montreal’s HTMlles Festival, a digital arts platform created by women, trans, and gender-nonconforming artists.

“I like looking at what is happening in society, and asking questions around that about how we live, [such as] different relationships within the context of the pandemic, or what it is to be an environmental activist,” Bélidor told the Gazette. “This opportunity will allow me to pursue my work of supporting artists and promoting Quebec and Canadian contemporary art in Montreal, Canada, and abroad.”

