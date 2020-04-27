Montreal Museum of Fine Arts Appoints Iris Amizlev as Curator of Intercultural Arts

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) has named Iris Amizlev curator of intercultural arts, a new role that will focus on community development and educational initiatives for exhibitions and the permanent collection. An independent curator and art historian, Amizlev previously served as a consultant on the museum’s inclusion and diversity initiatives as well as a guest curator of the institution’s Stephan Crétier and Stéphany Maillery Wing for the Arts of One World, which opened in 2019. She has also worked in the curatorial departments of the National Gallery of Canada and the Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du Québec.

“I believe that this innovative title that promotes intercultural arts and togetherness will give greater momentum to the MMFA in forging a new path toward a peaceful, inclusive society,” said Nathalie Bondil, chief curator and director general of the MMFA. “On a personal level, I am particularly delighted to have in this role Iris Amizlev, a long-time collaborator of the museum in both the curatorial and education departments Her notable expertise in contemporary art as well as with our volunteer guides and artists makes her the ideal person to cultivate the scope of our projects and humanist values.”

Amizlev said of her appointment: “I am thrilled to be given this opportunity to contribute to togetherness and promote artists of diverse backgrounds. By creating new bridges between the work of the museum’s curatorial and education departments, we will be able to develop incredible interdisciplinary initiatives that will answer the needs of different communities and attract their participation. These unifying projects will celebrate our society in all its diversity and vitality.”

