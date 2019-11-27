Monuments Men Foundation Names Anna Bottinelli President

The Monuments Men Foundation, the Dallas-based nonprofit that strives to educate the world about the group of men and women who recovered millions of artworks that were confiscated by the Nazis during World War II and to continue their mission of returning looted artifacts to their rightful owners, has appointed Anna Bottinelli as its new president, effective immediately. Bottinelli currently serves as the organization’s director of research.

Born and raised in Florence, Italy, Bottinelli previously worked as lead Italian researcher on the 2013 book Saving Italy: The Race to Rescue a Nation’s Treasures from the Nazis by foundation chairman and founder Robert M. Edsel. She later joined the foundation’s research team and board of trustees in 2017. During her tenure at the nonprofit, Bottinelli has overseen numerous restitutions of cultural objects to individuals and museums in Europe. In her new role, she will expand the foundation’s efforts to increase its visibility and raise awareness of contemporary threats to the preservation of cultural heritage globally.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to lead the Monuments Men Foundation into the future,” Bottinelli said. “With hundreds of tips on missing works of art and cultural objects, 2020 promises to be a very busy year. . . .One of my goals is to develop new programs that will capture the imaginations of young people as a way of cultivating the Monuments Men and Women of tomorrow.”

