Moscow’s V–A–C Foundation Will Open New Cultural Complex in 2020

The V–A–C Foundation in Moscow, which was founded by Leonid Mikhelson and Teresa Iarocci Mavica in 2009, has announced that it will open its new headquarters in GES-2, a disused power station that was built in 1907 on the Bolotnaya Embankment on the Balchug island in the center of the city, in September 2020. The organization first acquired the 225,380-square-foot plant in 2014 and tapped the Renzo Piano Building Workshop for the renovation.

Once the refurbishment is finished, the main building will have been transformed into an open area and for various programming and will serve as a sheltered walkway for pedestrians. It will feature spaces for exhibitions, performance, and educational initiatives as well as a 420-seat, glass-front theater that overlooks a birch grove, a library, shop, cafés, and a restaurant. It will also boast of solar panels and be equipped with a system that collects and recycles rainwater. An additional building on the property, which was once a Smirnoff vodka warehouse, will become a workshop and center for the local artistic community.

For the first six months after the foundation opens, Icelandic artist Ragnar Kjartansson will organize a series of interconnected exhibitions, film screenings, concerts; build a film set; and develop related programming for a project titled Santa Barbara, which was the first American telenovela to be broadcast on Russian TV and the country’s longest-running soap opera. According to V–A–C, the artist will be given the freedom to temporarily turn the space into the “institution of his dreams.”

ALL IMAGES