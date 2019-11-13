Moscow to Break Ground on Massive Storage and Arts Complex in 2020

The city of Moscow has announced it will open a sprawling 750,000-square-foot arts storage facility that will house the collections of twenty-three city-run museums and four national galleries, the Art Newspaper reports. Designed by the Russian architecture firm IQ, the state-of-the-art center is part of Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin’s expansion plans for the capital, which he intends to develop into a “megacity” in order to spur new economic growth. The arts complex will be situated on Kommunarka—once a collective farm and the eventual site of mass Stalinist shootings in the 1930s—in the southern district of Sosenskoe. Construction on the project is slated to begin in 2020.

In addition to serving as a storage space for thousands of state artifacts, the five-building complex will include exhibition spaces and a theater where lectures, film screenings, and concerts will be held. Among the institutions to house their collections within the visible storage facility are Rosizo, the exhibition branch of the culture ministry; the Second World War Museum; the State Historical Museum; and the State Tretyakov Gallery, which is also preparing a reconstruction of the New Tretyakov building in 2023. The city opened two metro stations near the site in June.

The announcement comes on the heels of the news that the country’s National Centre for Contemporary Arts (NCCA)—with nine outposts in cities including Saint Petersburg, Kaliningrad, and Tomsk—will be taken over by the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow in early 2020. Though the Pushkin will keep its collection onsite, where it is planning a major expansion and renovation, it may eventually use New Moscow’s storage facilities for works from the NCCA.

