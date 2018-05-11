Moyra Davey Wins Scotiabank Photography Award

Moyra Davey has been named the winner of the eighth annual Scotiabank Photography Award, which celebrates the creative vision of established Canadian artists. Davey will receive $39,000 and will have opportunities to stage a solo exhibition and to release an artist’s book with the German publishing company Steidl.

“Moyra’s art is absolutely outstanding,” said artist Edward Burtynsky, chair of the award’s jury. “Her lens shifts our eyes to unseen, ordinary, and often overlooked moments.” He added, “We look forward to seeing her work in the elegant Ryerson Image Center’s galleries at the 2019 Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival in Toronto.”

In addition to Burtynsky, this year’s jury comprised writer and curator Candice Hopkins; Marie-Josée Jean, the artistic director of the VOX Contemporary Image Center in Montreal; and artist Mark Lewis. Finalists Greg Staats and Stephen Waddell will each receive cash prizes of $8,000.

Founded by Burtynsky in 2010, the Scotiabank Photography Award is Canada’s largest annual peer-nominated and peer-reviewed prize. Former honorees include Shelley Niro, Suzy Lake, Angela Grauerholz, Mark Ruwedel, and Stan Douglas.