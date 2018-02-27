MSU Broad Art Museum Promotes Carla Acevedo-Yates and Steven L. Bridges to Associate Curators

The Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum at Michigan State University announced today that Carla Acevedo-Yates and Steven L. Bridges have been named associate curators. Acevedo-Yates and Bridges previously served as assistant curators at the museum, where they both helped launch an annual cycle of projects that feature work by artists at different stages of their careers. Dubbed “Field Station,” the initiative presented its inaugural exhibition on Alicja Kwade in April of last year.

“Both Carla and Steven have accomplished a tremendous amount since joining the museum,” director Marc-Olivier Wahler said in a statement. “Their contributions have been integral to supporting the mission of the museum as innovative, collaborative, and interdisciplinary. I am delighted that together they will guide the strong curatorial vision of the MSU Broad."

Acevedo-Yates and Bridges also curate the insitution’s annual video series. The current program, titled “Digital Bodies,” showcases artists who use and manipulate digital technologies to reflect on how these technologies have impacted our everyday lives. Artists included in the initiative are Cécile B. Evans, Jillian Mayer, Rashaad Newsome, Andrew Norman Wilson, Wilf Speller, and the Institute for New Feeling.

Among the exhibitions Acevedo-Yates has curated for the museum are “Jesús ‘Bubu’ Negrón: City Cigarette Butts” (2017) and “Another Country” (2017). She is also currently working on “Fiction of a Production,” a major solo exhibition of conceptual artist David Lamelas. Before joining the institution in 2016, she was an independent curator and critic.

Since joining MSU Broad in November of 2015, Bridges has cocurated “Michigan Stories: Mike Kelley and Jim Shaw” (2017) and curated “Andy Warhol: A Day in the Life” (2018) and “Beyond Streaming: A Sound Mural for Flint” (2017), a residency project for which artist Jan Tichy was invited to collaborate with high school students from both Flint and Lansing, MI, in crafting a response to the Flint water crisis. Previously, Bridges was the curatorial assistant at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago.