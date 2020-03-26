Munich’s Barbara Gross Galerie to Close

Munich art dealer Barbara Gross will permanently close her longstanding namesake gallery in May. Gross’s programming, which spans over thirty years and nearly two hundred exhibitions, foregrounded feminist positions, including those of Silvia Bächli, Miriam Cahn, VALIE EXPORT, Anna Oppermann, and Jana Sterbak. Many of these artists staged their first German exhibitions with Barbara Gross Galerie, which was founded in 1988, as did an increasingly international stable of conceptualists that counted Sol Calero, Qiu Anxiong and Ji Dachun, Carlos Garaicoa, Boris Mikhailov, and Tejal Shah.

“When I started, there was a blatant deficit in the presence of women in the arts world,” the gallerist wrote in a statement. “My central concern was to introduce women artists into German museums and collections. At the time, one could indeed still discover Louise Bourgeois, Maria Lassnig, Ida Applebroog, Ana Mendieta, Nancy Spero, and Kiki Smith. Thanks to open-minded curators, I succeeded many times in mediating museum exhibitions and purchases for the artists. To date, the art of women is a focus in the gallery’s program.” Gross has also represented artists Katharina Grosse, Michaela Melián, Karin Sander, and Rémy Zaugg, and younger artists such as Yorgos Sapountzis and Sonia Leimer.

“Providing long-standing support and mentoring artists has been decisive for my work,” Gross continued. “My engagement for art is thus not coming to an end with the closing of the gallery. I will continue to work together with artists, provide guidance on projects, and work as their agent.” Barbara Gross Galerie will conclude with “OPEN DOORS | CLOSING DOORS,” slated to run from the end of April to May 23, featuring works from the gallery’s program.

