Museum Doors Slam Shut in Shanghai and Shenzhen as Covid Surges in China

Arts institutions in mainland China began closing last week as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 made its presence felt in the country. Among the museums forced to temporarily shutter are the Long Museum, the Museum of Art Pudong, the Powerlong Museum, the Power Station of Art, OCAT Shanghai, the West Bund Museum, and the Yuz Museum, all in Shanghai’s West Bund cultural district. An exhibition of the work of Thomas Demand is slated to open at UCCA Edge in that city on April 2; whether the launch will take place as planned is unclear. Schools in the city closed in the face of the variant on March 10; residents are being urged to stay inside and work at home, but no further strictures have yet been imposed.

Darkened in Shenzhen, which entered lockdown on Saturday as Covid cases spiked there, are the OCT Contemporary Art Terminal and the Pingshan Art Museum. The Design Society’s Sea World Culture and Arts Center shuttered as well.

Across the bay, in Hong Kong, which managed to avoid the brunt of the pandemic for two years, the Omicron variant landed hard, with the result that the city-state’s death rate has climbed beyond that of the United States. Though Covid-19 cases there are said by local authorities to have peaked in recent weeks, museums and public spaces there will remain closed until April 20.

Unlike the US government, which is attempting to shift toward a model that recognizes the continued presence of Covid, not unlike that of the flu, as a fact of life, Chinese authorities are seeking to attain “zero Covid” through a dynamic policy that most recently includes the construction of a number of isolation facilities.

