Museum of Arts and Design Names Christian Larsen Windgate Research Curator

The Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) in New York has appointed Christian Larsen as its Windgate research curator, effective immediately. In his new role, which is funded by the Windgate Charitable Foundation, Larsen will lead an educational and curatorial partnership between the museum and the Bard Graduate Center as part of an effort to increase the visibility of craft and design.

“With great enthusiasm, we welcome Christian to the curatorial team at MAD,” said museum director Chris Scoates. “A respected curator and scholar, his ability to integrate research, teaching, and curating to articulate contemporary concerns and critiques with the craft and design community will prove instrumental in bringing our curatorial vision to life for visitors to our galleries.”

Larsen comes to MAD from the Metropolitan Museum of Art where he served as associate curator of modern decorative arts and design since 2015. Proir to the Met, he worked as a curator at the Wolfsonian-Florida International University, Miami Beach, and as a curatorial assistant in the architecture and design Department of New York’s Museum of Modern Art, where he organized several exhibitions including “Digitally Mastered” (2006–07), “50 Years of Helvetica” (2007–08), and “Ateliers Jean Prouvé” (2008–09). He succeeds Elissa Auther who was promoted to deputy director of curatorial affairs and chief curator last September.

