Museum of Contemporary Art Australia Appoints Lorraine Tarabay Board Chair

The Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA) has appointed businesswoman and contemporary art collector Lorraine Tarabay, a former Sydney and New York–based investment banker, as its new board chair. Tarabay succeeds Simon Mordant, who served as head of the governing body for a decade, and will begin her tenure in July.

“Simon’s contribution to the MCA has been immeasurable,” said MCA director, Elizabeth Ann Macgregor. “Simon and Catriona [Mordant] have been part of all the key moments in the museum’s history. Their philanthropic leadership led to the recommencement of our acquisition program and the expansion of the MCA in 2012, which has been truly transformational.” Mordant will continue to be involved with the institution as he takes up the post of MCA international ambassador. The new role was created to strengthen the museum’s international connections, a task which Macgregor described as “essential in the post-crisis world.”

Tarabay, who joined the board in 2016 and previously served as chair of the MCA’s Director’s Circle, has extensive experience in the not-for-profit sector. She is currently a member of the museum’s Finance Committee and Foundation Council, a group of individuals who secure financial backing for new acquisitions for the MCA’s permanent collection, and is leading a philanthropic venture in support of the development of educational initiatives. She is also a member of Tate’s International Council and the Venice Council for Australia’s representation at the Venice Biennale.

Commenting on her new position, Tarabay said, “The MCA has played such an integral part of the cultural fabric of Sydney since it opened nearly thirty years ago. It has led the way for broad and diverse audiences to connect with contemporary art through incredible exhibitions and programming, and it is exemplary in showcasing how art can transform lives. I’m thrilled to be working in this capacity with the MCA and look forward to contributing to its future.”

