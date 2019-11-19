Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit Names Jova Lynne Curator

Interdisciplinary artist and independent curator Jova Lynne has been appointed curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MoCAD). Lynne has been a Ford Curatorial Fellow at the non-collecting institution for the last two years. During her tenure, she organized the exhibitions “2+2=8: Thirty Years of Heidlberg” and “Tyree Guyton: Process, Useless Utility” and cocurated “Crossing Night: Regional Identities x Global Context.”

Previously, Lynne worked at the Museum of Moving Image in Queens, New York, and at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco, California. Lynne has led numerous media-based projects in Kingston, Jamaica; Berlin; and Detroit and is a cofounder of both the FLEX COLLECTIVE and Bulk Space Artist Residency. Lynne succeeds Larry Ossei-Mensah, who is stepping down from his position as senior curator to serve as one of the curators of the seventh Athens Biennale, and will take up the post, which was endowed by the late contemporary art dealer Susanne Feld Hilberry, on February 1, 2020.

“Jova Lynne is a bright and complex thinker, her approach to contemporary art with a focus on photography and public programming is inclusive and responsive,” said MOCAD executive director Elysia Borowy-Reeder, who recently added chief curator to her title. “As we expand our commitment to larger scale exhibitions and innovative programming, Lynne brings a unique expertise in this area. She has deep institutional experience and her keen eye for curating with culturally responsive content will further strengthen our program.”

ALL IMAGES