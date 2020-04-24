Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami Welcomes New Trustees

The Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA) North Miami has announced that three new members have been elected to its board of trustees: Christopher Carter, Daniel Salas, and Sebastien Scemla. “MoCA’s board of trustees is a representation of highly esteemed individuals who are deeply rooted in our region, and dedicated to promoting the museum’s mission of bringing contemporary art to diverse audiences,” said executive director Chana Sheldon. “I am grateful to work with this incredible team, as we continue to expand the museum’s offerings and build its legacy.”

According to the museum, the growth of its board can be attributed to Sheldon’s leadership. Since she took the helm of the institution in January 2018, it has received accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM), and the first exhibition presented under her tenure, “AFRICOBRA: Messages to the People,” was selected as an official collateral event of the 2019 Venice Biennale. Chaired by William M. Lehman, Jr, the board also consists of Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime, Christopher Carter, Peggy Hollander, Rudolph Moise, Marc Napolitano, Larry Pierre, Clark Reynolds, Daniel Salas, and Sebastien Scemla.

ALL IMAGES