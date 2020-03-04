Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson Names Laura Copelin Interim Director and Chief Curator

The Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA) Tucson has appointment Laura Copelin as interim executive director and chief curator. Copelin currently serves as curator at large at Ballroom Marfa in Texas, which she helmed from 2017 to February 2020. She was succeeded by Laura Creed of LAXART. Prior to joining Ballroom Marfa as an associate curator in 2014, Copelin was an assistant curator at the Santa Monica Museum of Art.

“I could not be more excited about the addition of Laura Copelin to the MoCA team and Tucson’s arts community,” said board president Kira Dixon-Weinstein. “Coming from West Texas, Laura has the unique perspective of programming in desert lands along the US-Mexico border, and her expertise and professionalism come to MoCA at exactly the right time.”

Commenting on her new role, Copelin said: “I am honored to join the talented team at MoCA Tucson, and grateful to be a part of Arizona’s vibrant creative landscape. It is inspiring to be in a space that was founded by artists, in a city where activism, social justice, and ecological concerns are central to the cultural conversation. I am eager to learn from the artists, scientists, organizers, and the many communities that make Tucson special.”

ALL IMAGES