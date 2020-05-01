Museums in Beijing, Paris, and Moscow Delay Grand Openings

The Paris-based Foundation Giacometti, which was scheduled to open a new institution dedicated to the French artist and Pablo Picasso in Beijing’s 798 Art District, has postponed its opening, originally slated for June. The Beijing museum—established in partnership with the Giacometti foundation and the Musée National Picasso-Paris—will be housed at the 798 Cube Art Center complex for five years. Construction on the building is “almost finished,” according to 798’s director Yang Yang. Due to the delay, some loan requests may no longer be contractually available for the inaugural exhibition, but full operation for art institutions in China could resume as early as later this month. “With the improvement of the epidemic situation and with summer approaching, I believe that 798 will quickly recover its vitality,” Yang told the Art Newspaper.

Moscow’s V–A–C Foundation, founded by Leonid Mikhelson and Teresa Iarocci Mavica in 2009, has pushed its planned opening for GES-2, its new headquarters in a disused power station built, from September 2020 to March 2021. The Renzo Piano Building Workshop–renovated center was slated to be programmed for its first six months by the Icelandic artist Ragnar Kjartansson.

François Pinault, the French billionaire art collector who announced last fall that his $170 million contemporary art museum in Paris would open in June near the Louvre and the Centre Pompidou, delayed its opening to September in March. Now, the opening for the private museum has been further pushed to spring 2021, reports Le Figaro. The collector’s Paris branch will be housed in the Bourse de Commerce, the city’s old stock exchange, in a building designed by the Pritzker Prize–winning architect Tadao Ando.

The latest postponement for the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo—originally scheduled for completion in 2011 and most recently slated to open this fall—follows President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s announcement that “all construction activities and openings of major national projects” from this year would be rolled over to 2021 due to the virus. The $1 billion institution, situated near the Pyramids of Giza (and, at more than 5 million square feet, bigger than Vatican City), will house some 100,000 Egyptian artifacts, including five thousand objects from Tutankhamun’s tomb. The project, designed by Heneghan Peng, was first announced in 1992.

