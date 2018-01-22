NADA Launches Acquisition Fund for Bronx Museum of the Arts

The New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) announced today that it has established an acquisition fund for the Bronx Museum of the Arts. The initiative will allow the museum’s curators to select works from the upcoming edition of the fair, taking place at Skylight Clarkson Square from March 8 to 11, for its permanent collection. NADA’s seventh iteration will feature one hundred exhibitors from eighteen countries, including Argentina, Australia, Finland, Japan, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Bronx Museum,” said NADA’s executive director Heather Hubbs. “NADA was founded in New York, and we could not be more proud to have artwork from our exhibitors in such a venerable collection. This initiative reflects our continued commitment to providing our exhibitors with unique opportunities to connect directly with influential curators.”