NADA Names Exhibitors of New York Gallery Open, Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac Appoints Tom Hunt Director, and More

The New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) has released the list of exhibitors participating in the second edition of its New York Gallery Open, which will take place from March 5 to March 8. The event will bring together more than sixty galleries, non-profits, and alternative spaces across New York City for a series of guided tours, artist talks, performances, dinners, and other programming. The inaugural New York Gallery Open was launched last year after NADA canceled its annual fair in order to focus on initiatives which would greater serve New York galleries. Among the galleries taking part in the evet are A.I.R. Gallery, Brooklyn Academy of Music, Ceysson & Bénétière, Derek Eller Gallery, Microscope Gallery, Pioneer Works, Sargent’s Daughters, and Rachel Uddner Gallery. A full list of participants can be found here.

Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac names Tom Hunt a director. Hunt will join the gallery’s London location from the international advisory firm Murphy & Partners. Previously, Hunt has held positions at Hauser & Wirth, Simon Lee, and Haunch of Venison. In his new role, he will be responsible for primary and secondary market sales, curating exhibitions, and maintaining relationships with the gallery’s artists.

“We are delighted to have Tom join the team,” said dealer Thaddaeus Ropac. “He brings with him a wealth of curatorial and international art advisory experience, as well as a great appreciation of the artists we work with. Furthermore, his approach to working with artists, institutions and collectors chimes with the core values of the gallery.”

Robert Smithson (1938–1973) is now represented by Marian Goodman Gallery. Best known for his earthworks such as Spiral Jetty, 1970, in Utah, Smithson also produced paintings, drawings, sculptures, architectural schemes, films, and photographs. To celebrate the new partnership between the gallery and the Holt/Smithson Foundation, Marian Goodman will stage a solo show of Smithson’s works at its London outpost in May, making it the first exhibition dedicated to Smithson that has ever been held in the United Kingdom.

“Robert Smithson is an incomparable artist whose work has laid the ground for the art of today,” said Lisa Le Feuvre, inaugural executive director of the foundation. “Demanding that we look harder and think deeper about how we understand our place on the planet, Smithson is powerful voice for our times. Our role at Holt/Smithson Foundation is to care for his creative legacies, and we are proud to be working with Marian Goodman. We share a commitment to demonstrating why art is a necessary and urgent part of the world.”

Peter Uka joins Mariane Ibrahim. The Nigeria-born, Cologne-based artist studied art at the Kunstakademie in Düsseldorf under the tutelage of Tal R and Eberhard Havekost. Uka’s works depict formative life moments, childhood memories, and elements from Nigerian culture and often have degrees of a photorealism. Uka recently had exhibitions at Die Neue Sammlung, Düsseldorf (2019); Galerie Voss, Düsseldorf (2018); Hollerei Galerie, Vienna (2017); Galerie Ringe, Düsseldorf (2015); and the Haus der Kunst, Munich (2009).

Metro Pictures has announced its representation of the Gretchen Bender estate. Bender (1951–2004), an American multi-disciplinary artist, came to prominence in the 1980s as a post-appropriation artist in New York, where her work was first presented at the Kitchen, Artists Space, and White Columns. Today, her work can be found in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York; Tate Modern, London; the Art Institute of Chicago; the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles; and Centre Georges Pompidou, Paris.

“Bender pioneered new ways of using information management as an artistic medium,” Lane Relyea wrote in her review of Bender's work in the May 2019 issue of Artforum. “Starting out in Washington, DC, as a member of a Marxist-feminist printmaking collective, she quickly expanded her arsenal to include electronic as well as other types of screens. She worked hard to locate her art on the cutting edge of video technology, hanging around the labs at the New York Institute of Technology and researching the latest in vector graphics and computer animation.”

ALL IMAGES