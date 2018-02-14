NADA Welcomes​ Sixteen New​ Gallery​ Members

NADA has announced that sixteen new gallery members from nine cities will join the nonprofit collective of international galleries, nonprofit art spaces, advisors, curators, and other professionals working with contemporary art.

Eleven of the new members—56 Henry (New York), AA|LA Gallery (Los Angeles), The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum (Ridgefield), Denny Gallery (New York), False Flag (New York), Fisher Parrish Gallery (Brooklyn), JAG projects (New York), Mrs. (Queens), NEOCHROME (Turin), Reyes Projects (Metro Detroit), and SHRINE (New York)—will be exhibiting at the seventh edition of NADA New York, which will take place from March 8 to March 11, 2018. The CUE Art Foundation (New York), GAA Gallery (Provincetown/Wellfleet), Ghebaly Gallery (Los Angeles), M. LeBlanc (Chicago), and Van Doren Waxter (New York) have also joined the association’s ranks.