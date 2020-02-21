NADA Welcomes Eighteen New Gallery Members

The New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) announced that eighteen new galleries have become members of the nonprofit, which organizes programming and other events year-round. Seven of the galleries, which are based in eleven cities and four countries, will participate in the second edition of its New York Gallery Open, which will take place from March 5 to March 8. The initiative, consisting of guided tours, artist talks, performances, dinners, and special events that will be held in galleries across New York City, will be followed by the third edition of NADA House, a collaborative public exhibition on Governors Island that opens in late May and will be on view to visitors every weekend through August.

The new members are as follows:

Ballon Rouge Collective (Brussels)

bitforms gallery (New York)

CASANOVA (São Paolo)

Circle Contemporary (Chicago)

Simone DeSousa Gallery (Detroit)

Devening Projects (Chicago)

Melanie Flood Projects (Portland)

Embajada (San Juan)

Gern en Regalia (New York)

HAIRandNAILS Contemporary Art (Minneapolis)

JDJ The Ice House (Garrison)

Jeffrey Stark (New York)

Laney Contemporary (Savannah)

Lubov (New York)

Charles Moffett (New York)

Ortega y Gasset Projects (New York)

Catinca Tabacaru Gallery (New York)

Twelve Gates Arts (Philadelphia)

