Naima J. Keith and Diana Nawi to Curate Prospect.5 in New Orleans

Prospect New Orleans, the city’s contemporary arts triennial, has announced that Naima J. Keith, deputy director and chief curator of the California African American Museum, and Los Angeles-based independent curator Diana Nawi will cocurate Prospect.5, which is slated to open in the fall of 2020.

“Naima and Diana are thoughtful and daring curators with an exciting rapport and history of working together,” executive director Nick Stillman said. I couldn't think of better partners to create the P.5 exhibition.” Keith and Nawi are both based in Los Angeles and have a longstanding collaborative relationship. Most recently Nawi organized the exhibition “Adler Guerrier: Conditions and Forms for blck Longevity” (2018) at the California African American Museum.

During her tenure at CAAM, Keith curated a number of exhibitions including “Nicole Miller: Athens, California” (2018) and “Kenyatta A.C. Hinkle: The Evanesced” (2017). Prior to joining the institution, she was associate curator at the Studio Museum in Harlem, where she worked on “Rodney McMillian: Views of Main Street” (2016) and “Samuel Levi Jones: Unbound” (2015), and “Charles Gaines: Gridwork 1974–1989” (2014), a historical survey that traveled to the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles spring 2015 and was nominated in 2014 for a Best Monographic Museum Show in New York award by the International Association of Art Critics (AICA-USA).

Prior to her work as an independent curator, Nawi was associate curator at Pérez Art Museum Miami for five years, where she organized major survey exhibitions and published accompanying catalogues including “John Dunkley: Neither Day nor Night” (2017), “Nari Ward: Sun Splashed” (2015), and “Adler Guerrier: Formulating a Plot” (2014). Previously, Nawi worked as an assistant curator on the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation’s Abu Dhabi Project and served as a fellow at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago and the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, North Adams.