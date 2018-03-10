Nan Goldin Leads “Shame on Sackler” Protest at the Metropolitan Museum

Dozens of activists flocked to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York today to protest the Sackler family and their private company Purdue Pharma and to hold them accountable for today’s opioid crisis. At 4 PM, demonstrators converged on the Temple of Dendur, which is located in the north wing—known as the Sackler Wing—of the museum, with banners that read, “Shame on Sackler” and “Fund Rehab.” They also chanted numerous phrases and statistics that were first belted out by artist Nan Goldin, including, “Sacklers knew their pills would kill,” and “115 people dead today.”

The crowd was emboldened by Goldin’s participation. The artist has become a champion of the battle against the opioid epidemic ever since she spoke out about her own experiences with addiction in a personal essay she published alongside a photographic series in the January issue of Artforum. Those participating in the action also threw empty pill bottles into the Temple of Dendur Reflecting Pool, performed a “die-in” by lying on the ground and pretending to be dead, and handed out P.A.I.N. (Prescription Addiction Intervention Now) pamphlets containing a list of demands. Among them, was that the Sackler family should invest 46 percent of their profits towards funding treatment centers and campaigns that advertise the dangers of drugs such as OxyCotin as aggressively as they sell them to the public. Prior to the protest, Goldin called for the public to pressure the Sackler family into “responding meaningfully” to the opioid crisis by endorsing an online petition, which she launched in January. It currently has more than 30,000 signatures.

In response to the petition and the outcry against the Sacker family, Elizabeth Sackler has voiced her support for Goldin and her group P.A.I.N. In a letter that was published in the February issue of Artforum she wrote, “The opioid epidemic is a national crisis and Purdue Pharma’s role in it is morally abhorrent to me. I admire Nan Goldin’s courage to speak about her story and her commitment to take action. I created the Elizabeth A. Sackler Center for Feminist Art at the Brooklyn Museum as a beacon for equality, equity, and justice for women—for all people. I stand in solidarity with artists and thinkers whose work and voices must be heard. My father, Arthur M. Sackler, died in 1987, before OxyContin existed, and his one-third option in Purdue Frederick was sold by his estate to his brothers a few months later. None of his descendants have ever owned a share of Purdue stock or benefited in any way from it or the sale of OxyContin.”

As the protesters filed out of the Metropolitan Museum, after the action was completed, they congregated around Goldin on the steps of the institution to hear the rest of the speech she started to give in front of the temple. Before the demonstrators dispersed, Goldin assured the crowds that this is just the beginning.