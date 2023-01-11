National Endowment for the Humanities Announces $28.1 Million in Grants

The National Endowment for the Humanities announced that it would award a total of $28.1 million in grants to 204 beneficiaries across the United States. The money will support humanities projects at museums, universities, libraries, and historic sites in thirty-nine states and Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. NEH chair Shelly C. Lowe in a statement noted that the wide variety of projects chosen “speak to the wealth of humanities ideas and deep engagement of humanities practitioners across our country.”

Of particular interest, a number of the projects chosen for the NEH’s first round of 2023 grants deploy digital tools and technologies in order to further research and to make ancient cultures and practices accessible to contemporary audiences. Emblematic of such projects are one centered on the creation of a web tool that can be used to transcribe polyphonic music composed before the 1300s in standard musical notation, and another that teams undergraduate researchers with scholars in an effort to create a virtual reality model of a Viking longship. Yet another project will update the SlaveVoyages website to include data on slave trade networks across the Indian Ocean and Asia between 1500 and 1939.

Among the other initiatives receiving grants are those aimed at making capital improvements to cultural institutions, embodied by a project to restore and provide structural upgrades to the Miami Freedom Tower, frequently referred to as the “Ellis Island of the South” for its role as an assistance center for Cuban refugees in the 1960s. Conservation and preservation efforts received notice, too, as exemplified by the Bay Area Video Coalition, which received funding to conduct a national assessment of audiovisual preservation in the US in an effort to develop resources and best practices for archiving and preserving fragile audiovisual heritage materials. Initiatives centered on education in the humanities were among the grants’ beneficiaries, as were writing projects—for example, an account of the uncredited dancers who rehearsed a star’s choreography prior to filming during the Golden Age (1940s–60s) of the Hollywood musical.

