National Endowment for the Humanities Awards $30.9 Million to 188 Humanities Projects

The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) will distribute $30.9 million to 188 humanities projects in forty-five states and the District of Columbia as part of its latest grant cycle. NEH chairman Jon Parrish Peede announced the awardees at a press conference held at the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe, New Mexico, which will receive a matching grant of up to $750,000 in support of the overhaul of its campus. An additional $48 million was awarded to fifty-five state, territorial, and jurisdictional humanities councils.

“These new NEH grants will expand access to the country’s wealth of historical, literary, and artistic resources by helping archivists and curators care for important heritage collections, and using new media to inspire examination of significant texts and ideas,” Peede said in a statement. “In keeping with NEH’s ‘A More Perfect Union’ initiative, these projects will open pathways for students to engage meaningfully with the humanities and focus public attention on the history, culture, and political thought of the United States’s first 250 years as a nation.”

In addition to the O’Keeffe Museum, grants were awarded to Harvard University for the development of a pilot database and visualization tools that will allow users to search a large collection of paintings by pigment; research projects on Dutch Golden Age painter Maria van Oosterwyck (1630–1693) and Navajo art and artists; the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego for a major expansion; the St. Louis Holocaust Museum & Learning Center for the construction of education and community engagement areas; the University of Delaware for its art conservation program; and several rural cultural institutions across Alaska for emergency preparedness training to help protect heritage collections against fire, flooding, and other natural disasters. A full list of grantees can be found on the NEH’s website.

