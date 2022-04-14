National Endowment for the Humanities Awards $33.17 Million in Grants

The National Endowment for the Humanities today announced $33.17 million in grants, to be distributed among 245 humanities projects nationwide. Funding is dispersed across thirteen categories, ranging from archaeological and ethnic field research challenge grants, to media projects, to humanities collections, to infrastructure and capacity building. This last bracket received the lion’s share of funding this year, with twenty-three cultural institutions splitting $11 million to be used to incentivize further, nonfederal funding.

Among those receiving grants in this category are Honolulu’s Bishop Museum, which will fund increased accessibility to collections documenting Hawaiian and Pacific history and culture, and the Rapid City, South Dakota–based First Peoples Fund, which will establish outdoor classrooms at the Pine Ridge Reservation’s Oglala Lakota Artspace, where it will host education programs centered on Lakota cultural traditions. Those receiving funding for media, exhibitions, and public programs bringing the humanities before the public include the Lower East Side Tenement Museum, in New York, which will use the money to create a permanent exhibition guiding visitors through the tenement home of an African American couple who lived in Lower Manhattan in the 1860s; and Baltimore’s Walters Art Museum, which will mount a traveling exhibition themed around the history of Ethiopian art.

The grants are the first to arrive under the leadership of Shelly C. Lowe, a citizen of the Navajo Nation and the first Native American to helm the agency. “N.E.H. is proud to support these exemplary education, media, preservation, research, and infrastructure projects,” said Lowe. “These 245 projects will expand the horizons of our knowledge of culture and history, lift up humanities organizations working to preserve and tell the stories of local and global communities, and bring high-quality public programs and educational resources directly to the American public.”

