National Gallery of Canada Appoints Kitty Scott as Deputy Director and Chief Curator

The National Gallery of Canada has named Kitty Scott its new deputy director and chief curator. Scott returns to the institution from the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO), where she was the modern and contemporary art curator. She previously served as the National Gallery’s curator of contemporary art from 2000 to 2006 and will begin in her new post on January 6, 2020.

“It is exciting to have Kitty Scott return to the National Gallery of Canada at a moment when we are re-engaging with our mandate in new, bold ways,” said museum director and CEO Sasha Suda. “Kitty’s depth of experience, both nationally and internationally, and her future-forward vision for building collections and programs will enable us to resonate with our audiences across Canada and the world. We are looking forward to working with Kitty, the first woman to permanently hold the chief curator position at the gallery, to grow and diversify our audience.”

Scott’s recent curatorial projects include “Brian Jungen: Friendship Centre” (2019) at the AGO; the 2018 Liverpool Biennial, “Beautiful World, Where Are You?;” and “A Way Out of the Mirror (2017), the Geoffrey Farmer installation, which made its debut in Canada’s pavilion at the Fifty-Seventh Venice Biennale. At the AGO, she spearheaded the acquisition of several new works for its collection including pieces by Mohamed Bourouissa, Paul Chan, Moyra Davey, Tacita Dean, Luis Jacob, Pierre Huyghe, Silke Otto-Knapp, Frances Stark, and Danh Vo. She has also held positions at the Banff Centre in Alberta, the Serpentine Galleries in London, and the Vancouver Art Gallery.

