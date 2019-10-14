National Gallery of Ireland Awards Zurich Portrait Prize to Enda Bowe

The National Gallery of Ireland has named artist Enda Bowe as this year’s winner of the Zurich Portrait Prize, an annual award that recognizes exemplary portraiture produced by artists from across Ireland. Bowe was selected for his photograph of a mother and child in East London and will receive a cash prize of $16,500 and an additional $5,500 to create a new work for the gallery.

Commenting on the work, which is part of the ongoing project “Clapton Blossoms,” the artist said, “This portrait traces the emotional connection between a new parent and her baby, evoking traditional compositions of mother and child. Further scrutiny reveals details including Cybil’s piercings, tattoos and adorned nails which, with the urban setting, give a contemporary update to this classical theme.” He added that the series is a celebration of humanity and social diversity.

Bowe’s work is currently on view in the Zurich Portrait Prize exhibition at the gallery, alongside twenty-five shortlisted works. The show will close on January 12, 2020 and will then travel to Crawford Art Gallery in Cork along with an exhibition featuring the winners of the inaugural Zurich Young Portrait Prize: Cara Pilbeam, aged seventeen; Erin Welch, fifteen; Mabel Forsyth and Mary O’Carroll, both aged twelve; Jiaming Zheng, eight; and Callie LePage, six.

Sean Rainbird, director of the National Gallery of Ireland, said, “We are thrilled to have received over six hundred entries across our two prizes this year, and would like to thank all of the artists who participated, as well as our terrific judges and sponsor Zurich. We look forward to our visitors exploring new portraiture at the gallery at these two free exhibitions.”

ALL IMAGES