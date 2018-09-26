National Portrait Gallery of Australia Appoints Karen Quinlan Director

The National Portrait Gallery of Australia announced that arts administrator and curator Karen Quinlan has been named its new director. Quinlan comes to the institution from the Bendigo Art Gallery in Victoria. After joining the gallery as curator in 1996, Quinlan was appointed director in 2000 and has helmed the arts space for nearly twenty years. Quinlan also serves as a professor of practice at La Trobe Art Institute.

“I am looking at the future of the NPGA with confidence and ambition,” Quinlan said in a statement. “I am drawn to its uniqueness, its narrative and its collection, both visually and philosophically. The extraordinary legacy of Gordon and Marilyn Darling, [the gallery’s founding patrons], along with its foundation, its architecture, and its warm and accessible approach provide a strong platform for future collecting and ambitious programming.”

Quinlan will take up the post in December. She succeeds outgoing director Angus Trumble, who announced in April this year that he would not seek to renew his appointment. Commenting on the shift in leadership, Helen Nugent, chair of the NPGA, said, “Trumble has significantly enhanced the reputation of the gallery through his ability to engage with audiences and his characteristic flair. We are in his debt.” She also remarked that Quinlan’s appointment “will build on and deepen the NPGA’s commitment to reflecting what it means to be an Australian.”

