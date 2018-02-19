National Sawdust Reveals Winners of Inaugural Competition for Female and Non-Binary Composers

National Sawdust, an artist-led, nonprofit performance space in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, has named Emma O’Halloran, X. Lee, and Kayla Cashetta the winners of its first Hildegard Competition, which recognizes emerging female and non-binary composers. They will each receive $7,000 and coaching from National Sawdust artistic director Paola Prestini and curators Angélica Negrón and Du Yun. Their works will also be recorded and then performed by the Refugee Orchestra at the arts space this spring.

“Social equality does not happen naturally—it must be forged,” Prestini, said in a statement. “For the music field to create the most vibrant and relevant new work, today’s institutions must elevate women—and other underrepresented voices—to positions of prominence, and provide platforms for their work to be experienced. I believe this initiative will have positive ripple effects within the artistic community for many years to come.”