Nationalmuseum Sweden to Reopen in October

The Nationalmuseum, Sweden’s largest fine arts and design institution, has announced that it will reopen to the public on October 13, following a major renovation. Led by the Swedish architecture firms Wingårdhs and Wikerstål Arkitekter, the project increased the amount of exhibition space—the museum will now be able to showcase more than five thousand artworks from its collection—created a sculpture courtyard, and added a restaurant. Two existing courtyards have also been reopened for public use.

The revamp aims to improve accessibility by building a new elevator tower and expanding the museum’s entrance hall by merging several courtyards to create one large open space. With the addition of three hundred new windows—the majority of which had been shuttered since the 1930s—the institution will now boast of more light-filled spaces. New York–based Joel Sanders Architect and the Sweden-based designers Henrik Widenheim and Albert France-Lanord collaborated on the interior design, which is meant to enhance the visitor experience.

Three temporary exhibitions will inaugurate the space this fall: the museum’s first presentation of works by John Singer Sargent; “Design Stories,” an exhibition featuring the work of ten prominent designers, including Monica Förster, Monica Wadström, and Front Design; and a show dedicated to A&E Design, the ergonomic Swedish design company founded in 1968.