NEA Awards $25 Million to Arts Projects Nationwide

The National Endowment for the Arts announced today the recipients of its first major round of grants for 2018. The agency will award 936 grants totaling more than $25 million to organizations in all fifty states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. These grants are for specific projects that range from performances and exhibitions to arts education programs and artist residencies.

“It is energizing to see the impact that the arts are making throughout the United States,” said NEA chair Jane Chu. “These NEA-supported projects are good examples of how the arts build stronger and more vibrant communities, improve well-being, prepare our children to succeed, and increase the quality of our lives. At the National Endowment for the Arts, we believe that all people should have access to the joy, opportunities, and connections the arts bring.”

Among the organizations receiving funding from Art Works grants, the NEA’s largest funding category, are the International Gallery of Contemporary Art in Anchorage, Alaska; the Los Angeles LGBT Center; the Denver Art Museum; ArtCenter/South Florida; the Art Institute of Chicago; the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston; and the Bronx Museum of the Arts, the Sculpture Center, and Danspace Project in New York.

The NEA will also award Challenge America grants to underserved populations whose opportunities to experience the arts are limited by geography, ethnicity, economics, or disability. Among the grantees are the Ozark Foothills Filmfest in Locust Grove, Arkansas, in support of their annual festival showcasing independent, narrative, and documentary films; VSA Florida in Tampa in support of dance performances and outreach activities by artists with disabilities; the San Diego Museum Council Inc. in support of a county-wide initiative to encourage children to attend museums; and New Mexico Literary Arts in support of the Alzheimer’s Poetry Project.